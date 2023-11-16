Australia bowl out S.Africa for 212 despite Miller hundred

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 16, 2023 South Africa's David Miller in action REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 16, 2023 Australia's Steven Smith takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Keshav Maharaj off the bowling of Mitchell Starc REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 16, 2023 South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen in action REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 16, 2023 Australia's Adam Zampa in action REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 16, 2023 South Africa's David Miller receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

KOLKATA - Australia bowled out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller's defiant 101 in the second semi-final of the 50-over World Cup at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Temba Bavuma's decision to bat under an overcast sky backfired and South Africa slumped to 24-4 inside 12 overs before light rain held up play.

Australia were accurate with the ball and agile in the field, turning up the heat on their rivals.

Miller and Heinrich Klaasen (47) arrested the slide after play resumed with a 95-run partnership but Travis Head's double strike put Australia back in charge.

Miller smashed Pat Cummins for a six to bring up his hundred but fell in the same over trying to clear the rope again.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets apiece for five-time champions Australia.

India beat New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday to book their place in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top