Australia bowl out S.Africa for 212 despite Miller hundred

KOLKATA - Australia bowled out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller's defiant 101 in the second semi-final of the 50-over World Cup at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Temba Bavuma's decision to bat under an overcast sky backfired and South Africa slumped to 24-4 inside 12 overs before light rain held up play.

Australia were accurate with the ball and agile in the field, turning up the heat on their rivals.

Miller and Heinrich Klaasen (47) arrested the slide after play resumed with a 95-run partnership but Travis Head's double strike put Australia back in charge.

Miller smashed Pat Cummins for a six to bring up his hundred but fell in the same over trying to clear the rope again.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets apiece for five-time champions Australia.

India beat New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday to book their place in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad. REUTERS