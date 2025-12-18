Australia board chief condemns DRS 'clanger' in Ashes test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ADELAIDE, Dec 18 - Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg has criticised the operator of the Snicko technology used in the Decision Review System (DRS) after an error cost England a vital wicket on day ‍one ​of the third Ashes test at Adelaide Oval.

Greenberg told ‍local radio station SEN the governing body was seeking answers after Alex Carey survived a caught-behind appeal ​despite an ​apparent nick off the century-scorer's bat.

"It certainly caused me some heartburn because the whole idea of technology is to take away the clanger or the howler,” Greenberg said.

“From what ‍I can understand having dug into it last night and this morning is human error. ​There’s two human errors there - one is ⁠the actual decision from the umpire and then there’s supposed to be a fail-safe with the technology and it didn’t happen.

“In my view it’s not good enough. We’re asking a lot of questions of the ​provider through the broadcasters and we’re hoping to get some answers so we can be assured it won’t happen ‌again.”

Wicketkeeper Carey was on 72 when ​he edged a Josh Tongue delivery through to Jamie Smith but England's appeal was turned down and the decision stood after they referred it to the DRS.

Snicko picked up a sound but it did not align with the ball's flight past the bat in the video review of the dismissal.

The reprieved Carey scored another 34 runs before he was dismissed for an innings-high 106 ‍late on Wednesday.

Snicko's provider BBG Sports took full responsibility, blaming human error for selecting "the ​wrong stump (microphone) for audio processing".

England lost a review for failing to overturn the decision but the match official ​reinstated it.

Australia were bowled out for 371 early on day ‌two on Thursday after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

The hosts lead the series 2-0 after wins in Perth and Brisbane. REUTERS