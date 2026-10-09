Australia bat first as Maddinson returns after beating cancer

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DURBAN, Oct 9 - Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat on the opening day of the first test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday as Nic Maddinson returned to the team after beating cancer.

The tourists named the 34-year-old Maddinson as replacement for injured Cameron Green in a fairytale return after his return from testicular cancer. It is the only change from their last test, a win over Bangladesh in Mackay in August.

"He is settled where his game is at," said Cummins of the choice of Maddinson, whose last test cap was a decade ago and who got the nod ahead of all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

"There is a little bit of grass there," the Australian skipper said of the wicket as he showed no hesitation in choosing to bat first on a hot and humid day.

"It's always great to come up against South Africa, who got the better of us last year. We're pretty excited about the series," he added.

South Africa named their team on Thursday, going with two spinners and recalling Anrich Nortje to play in a first class match for the first time in almost four years

Lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada was left out to continue his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

Captain Temba Bavuma said Nortje offered "x-factor" with the pace of his bowling.

"We would have liked to bat first but we'll have to do the job with the ball and exploit whatever moisture there is in the wicket," Bavuma added.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Anrich Nortje

Australia: Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. REUTERS