Australia back to their best, says New Zealand's Latham

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - New Zealand Practice - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 21, 2023 New Zealand's Tom Latham during practice REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

New Zealand vice-captain Tom Latham expects Australia to be at their best when the old rivals meet at the World Cup in Dharamshala on Saturday, despite the record five-times champions making a stuttering start to their campaign.

The Australians side are fourth in the standings with six points from five matches after three consecutive victories, including a demolition of the Netherlands last time out.

"They're obviously playing some fantastic cricket at the moment," Latham told reporters on Friday.

"They didn't probably start as well as they would have liked, but I think the form they've shown in probably the last three games is obviously the Australia that we know.

"They fight till the end pretty much every time and I guess every time we play each other it's always a challenge. They're a quality side, one of the best sides in the world for a reason and you certainly can't take them lightly."

Runners-up in 2019, New Zealand, third in the standings, have only lost to hosts India at the tournament.

"I think we've shown throughout this tournament that we've seen plenty of teams that on their given day can beat anyone," Latham said.

"And Australia are no different. So, we're expecting them to be at their best and hopefully we can play well as well and hopefully be a great game." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top