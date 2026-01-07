Australia all out for 567 with lead of 183 in fifth Ashes test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SYDNEY, Jan 7 - Australia were dismissed for 567 with a first-innings lead of 183 before lunch on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

* Australia resumed on 518 for seven but England seamer Josh Tongue (3-97) removed Steve Smith for 138 and Mitchell Starc for five in the first 45 minutes of play.

* Tongue had Australia captain Smith caught behind and summoned up another superb delivery to bowl Starc, often an obdurate tailender.

* The last batsman, Scott Boland, edged the ball to the slips off the first delivery he faced from Will Jacks, leaving all-rounder Beau Webster 71 not out.

* Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn. REUTERS