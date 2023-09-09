Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in Sth Africa

MELBOURNE - Queenslander Michael Neser will return to the country of his birth to shore up Australia's pace attack in the ongoing one day international series in South Africa, after more injuries hit the team.

"Ness is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour," selector Tony Dodemaide said ahead of the second ODI at Bloemfontein later on Saturday.

Pretoria-born right-arm pacer Neser, who has played two tests and as many ODIs for Australia, will join the team in Potchefstroom ahead of the third match.

Captain Pat Cummins (wrist) and fellow paceman Mitchell Starc (groin) are recovering from injuries.

Left hand quick Spencer Johnson, who was added to the ODI squad, has now sustained a hamstring injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Saturday. All-rounder Cameron Green suffered concussion during the opening ODI, which Australia won by three wickets to grab a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Johnson will remain in South Africa and travel with rest of the white-ball squad to India later this month, added the CA statement. REUTERS