Australia 71-2 chasing 160 to win fifth Ashes test

SYDNEY, Jan 8 - Australia were 71 for two at lunch chasing 160 runs for victory and a 4-1 series triumph having dismissed England for 342 on the fifth day of the fifth Ashes test on Thursday.

* Jake Weatherald was caught off a top edge for 34 to bring up the break. Marnus Labuschagne was seven not out.

* First-innings centurion Travis Head earlier made 29 before holing out to midwicket. Josh Tongue took both wickets to fall.

* England captain Ben Stokes was fielding in the slips but looking unlikely to bowl after injuring his groin on Wednesday.

* The tourists resumed on 302-8 but Mitchell Starc struck a major blow to their hopes when he had Jacob Bethell caught behind for 154 to claim his 30th wicket of the series.

* The Australian left-arm quick returned to remove Tongue for six to end the innings, finishing with figures of 3-72.

* England scored 384 in their first innings but Australia replied with 567 on the back of centuries from Head and Steve Smith.

* Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn. REUTERS