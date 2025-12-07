Australia 32 runs from victory in second Ashes test in Brisbane

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 7 - Australia moved within 32 runs of victory at the dinner break on day four of the second Ashes test in Brisbane on Sunday after home captain Steve Smith turned the game with a stunning slips catch to trigger an England batting collapse.

Smith leapt to his left to take a one-handed screamer above the grass to remove Will Jacks for 41 when the England number eight nicked pacer Michael Neser behind, ending a 96-run stand with his captain Ben Stokes.

England duly crumbled, losing 4-17 to be all out for 241, setting Australia a paltry 65 to win.

In five overs before the dinner break, openers Travis Head (19 not out) and Jake Weatherald (10 not out) cut England's lead in half, pushing Australia to 33 without loss.

In his first test in three years, 35-year-old Neser finished with 5-42, also ending Stokes's 152-ball vigil at 50 with an outside edge that was well caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey behind the stumps.

Gus Atkinson threw away his wicket for three with a miscued pull shot off seamer Brendan Doggett that sailed straight to Smith at mid-wicket.

Neser wrapped up the innings by dismissing tailender Brydon Carse for seven, with Smith taking a third catch in succession at slip.

England earlier resumed on 134 for six, looking to salvage something from their dramatic batting collapse in the evening session on day three. REUTERS