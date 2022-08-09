Aussies win with Covid-hit McGrath

BIRMINGHAM • Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play in the gold-medal win over India in the Commonwealth Games women's T20 cricket final on Sunday, despite testing positive for Covid-19 only hours before the toss - a move that sparked controversy and left a number of Indian fans fuming.

Australian officials issued a statement explaining that even though McGrath was positive and presenting mild symptoms, she was allowed to play following consultation with team and match officials along with the Commonwealth Games Federation Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group.

"McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test," said Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).

"She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final.

"In consultation with the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) and the ICC, Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials.

"The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee."

The CGA did not outline what protocols were in place and declined further comment.

McGrath did not line up with her teammates during the national anthems. However, she came out to bat without wearing a face mask.

She was Australia's highest run-scorer in Birmingham going into the final but, against India, she faced just four balls before being dismissed for two.

When McGrath exited the field, she did not return to the dugout. She sat apart from her teammates.

Australia batter Beth Mooney said: "Having protocols in place and making sure everyone on the team was comfortable she was playing, they did all the right things.

"Obviously towards the toss, it became a bit hairy there for a while but I think it's no different if someone is playing and they've got a cold or the flu."

Indian fans and commentators criticised the decision, with sports reporter Naveen Sharma tweeting: "Australians always preach about right or wrong but they forget everything when it comes to them."

Hot favourites Australia held their nerve to beat India by nine runs in a thriller in front of a big Edgbaston crowd.

Opener Mooney top-scored with 61 as Australia made 161-8 in their 20 overs in the warm sunshine.

India appeared to be on course for a shock win when they were cruising at 118-2.

But the dismissals of Jemimah Rodrigues (33) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65) sapped their momentum and they fell frustratingly short in their bid to win the first women's cricket gold at the Games.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE