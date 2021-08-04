Aussies say sorry for bad behaviour

TOKYO • Australian athletes damaged their Tokyo Olympics athletes' village rooms before departing while other teammates showed "unacceptable behaviour" on their flight home, the Australian Olympic Committee said yesterday.

Some athletes had damaged beds and put a hole in a wall, but no disciplinary action would be taken after they apologised, said Team Australia chief Ian Chesterman, without naming the athletes or the sport.

"Some young people made a mistake, they had left the rooms in a condition that was unacceptable," he said.

But he added the damage was "minor" and that it was "not the hardest thing to break the cardboard bed".

"The rooms were not completely trashed in any way," he said.

"It is a book as old as time: A good young person makes a mistake, chapter two is a good, young person is full of remorse. Chapter three is a good young person learns from the mistake and becomes a better person."

Rugby Australia said later it had launched its own investigation after being informed by Australian team officials of rowdy behaviour by rugby sevens and football players on the flight to Sydney last Friday.

"Rugby Australia expects the highest standards of all its employees, modelling the values of our game - respect, integrity, passion and teamwork."

Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll said: "It's extremely disappointing but both rugby and football (governing bodies) have told me that such behaviour is certainly not acceptable within their sports and have sincerely apologised to the Australian Olympic Team.

"The CEOs have undertaken to take the appropriate action and report back to us."

