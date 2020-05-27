Aussie doc blasts rugby league's plan for fans' return

SYDNEY • Plans to have limited crowds at National Rugby League (NRL) matches by the start of July was described as "absurd" and "dangerous" by the head of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) yesterday.

The NRL, which will resume its season tomorrow without spectators after a 10-week suspension because of the Covid-19 pandemic, has suggested crowds could return to stadiums with social distancing and biosecurity measures in place.

However, AMA president Tony Bartone said the plan was a major risk to public health.

"Put bluntly, this absurd and dangerous idea belongs in the sin bin," he said in a statement. "The NRL should be satisfied that it has its competition back in action, but it is unfair and unwise to put the health of the game's fans at risk.

"Now is not the time for sporting codes to be considering having crowds at games. They must wait until the medical experts advise that it is absolutely safe to do so - and that will not be as early as July."

Rugby league chief Peter V'landys was widely derided when he announced the season would resume tomorrow, only to be vindicated by events. Australia has been successful in containing Covid-19 and restrictions have been eased gradually as the rate of new cases each day has fallen to single digits.

The league has also battled player scandals, top-level resignations and dire financial revelations during the shutdown, but will return with Brisbane Broncos hosting Parramatta Eels to bring relief to team owners and a sports-starved nation. The fledgling season had seen two rounds of matches when it was suspended on March 24.

Matches will be played in two states - New South Wales and Queensland - under strict health measures, with a Grand Final planned for Oct 25.

Dr Bartone said it was important that a decision on when to let crowds back into stadiums be made by medical experts in consultation with the government - not the NRL.

"Of course, we all want to see sport return with fans in the stands barracking for their teams," he added. "But the public health must come first."

