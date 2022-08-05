Aussie Dennis gets games gold at last

LONDON • Rohan Dennis has two world championships titles in cycling's time trial event, on top of a bronze medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

The Australian yesterday added Commonwealth Games gold to his list of honours after besting England's Fred Wright, who was 26.28sec behind the winning time of 46min 21.24sec. Welshman Geraint Thomas, the third-placed finisher at last month's Tour de France, was third again.

Dennis cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines last month as he was unable to race for the victorious Jumbo-Visma outfit - the team swept the Tour's three jerseys - after contracting Covid-19 in the build-up to that race.

The 32-year-old channelled all his energy to winning in Birmingham and he finally "ticked that box", improving on his last Commonwealth showing - a silver at the 2014 Glasgow edition.

In the women's time trial, Australia's Grace Brown yesterday took the gold in 40min 05.20sec, ahead of England's silver medallist Anna Henderson and Georgia Williams of New Zealand.

The swimming competition at the Games also concluded on Wednesday, with Australian star Ariarne Titmus completing a stunning individual freestyle treble as England's Ben Proud won his third straight 50m freestyle crown.

Titmus, the world-record holder in the 400m freestyle, beat a high-class field to add to her earlier triumphs in the 200m and 800m free in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old dominated the race, touching in 3min 58.06sec to see off the challenge of Canada's 15-year-old sensation Summer McIntosh.

The Tokyo Games 200m and 400m gold medallist skipped June's world championships in Budapest, where she would have gone head-to-head with American seven-time Olympic winner Katie Ledecky, to focus on Birmingham.

Titmus leaves with four golds in total after also being part of Australia's winning team in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

"I came here with the goal to win all four. I believed I had the capacity to do that and I'm happy I did," she said.

"I think, back home, Australia really prides itself on success in the pool at the Comm Games.

"Potentially there's more pressure here to win than at the Olympics sometimes because we are so dominant. Performing under that pressure is tough."

In a show of domination in the pool, the Australians won 25 golds out of a total of 52, just three shy of the swim team's best Commonwealth haul four years ago on the Gold Coast, while breaking a world record - in the women's 4x200m free relay.

Proud also showed off his individual chops, winning his third straight Commonwealth men's 50m free title after dominating the field to win in 21.36sec.

Singaporean Teong Tzen Wei, who finished fifth in the same final, ended his campaign with a silver in the 50m butterfly, which was also won by Proud.

After finishing fifth in Tokyo in the 50m free, the 27-year-old world champion has used the past year to work on his technique, adding: "So much has changed. This is really my redemption year.

"Something has clicked and I've finally understood how to swim quicker in finals. There's still more to polish in that race."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE