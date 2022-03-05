Aussie cricket legend Warne dies in Thailand

SYDNEY • Australian cricketing icon Shane Warne died yesterday aged 52.

Multiple media outlets, including Fox Sports, said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he died of a suspected heart attack on the holiday island of Koh Samui, Thailand.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Tributes poured in from the cricket world, with former Australia teammate and wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist tweeting a string of broken heart emojis, while former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed the "superstar" and "the man who made spin cool".

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan tweeted that Warne inspired him to bowl.

"Rest in peace legend. I used to keep watching him take wickets on TV," he said. "So when I started proper cricket, I decided to become a leg spinner."

Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after he took 708 wickets in a Test career which spanned from 1992 to 2007. He became the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history, bamboozling batsmen during a glittering international career.

Warne later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from international cricket in 2013, but continued to work as a broadcaster.

He was just as known for his colourful lifestyle off the pitch. A well-known ladies' man, his numerous affairs often made the tabloids and led to the break-up of his 10-year marriage with former wife Simone.

His most high-profile relationship was with English model-actress Elizabeth Hurley when she was still married to Indian textile heir Arun Nayar. Their on-and-off relationship came to an end in 2013 after claims emerged that Warne had a fling with Michelle Mone, the head of underwear giant Ultimo.

Warne revelled in his reputation as a Lothario, once featuring in a TV advertisement for Marshall batteries that poked fun at himself and his philandering ways.

This was the second cricketing tragedy to hit Australia in a day, coming just hours after the much-loved wicket-keeper Rodney Marsh died in Adelaide at 74, eight days after suffering a heart attack.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said Marsh was "a childhood hero of mine" and it was "a sad day".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS