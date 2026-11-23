For the majestic All Blacks there has been little to sing or smile about in 2026.

Strolling Centre Court at Wimbledon like an English duke inspecting his land holdings, flicking forehands and then his hair, Roger Federer had a distinct air to him. Said Thanasi Kokkinakis once, “I’ve never seen him sweat dude.” Let’s just call it an air-conditioned aura.

Little is more intoxicating in sport than this mystique which envelops some athletes. You can sense it, but not pin it down, this mysterious amalgam of style, swagger, success, menace and sometimes cool. Like the rakish grin Carlos Alcaraz wears when he produces a shot which feels like lightning striking the earth.