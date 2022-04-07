Augusta Green can double up

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) KNAVE OF DIAMONDS is learning about racing and off a nice mark can start making progress. (2) JACK'S JAMBOREE seems better than his last two runs would suggest and could earn some money. (3) CAPTAINS WALK makes his local debut and could be in the final shake-up. (4) TRUMPS EXPRESS seems better on this surface and has been threatening to win a race all season.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) MISS ROSE was a disappointment last time out. She had reasonable maiden form before that and could bounce back and score. (6) CAPE DIAMOND is a long-time battling maiden but is not without a winning chance. (3) GAILIEA showed marked improvement in her latest start. Further improvement is expected. (10) BOLD LEAH could be the surprise package.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(1) WILDEST DREAMS has settled down now in this centre and would not be a surprise winner. (2) LAURETTA MIA is consistent and overdue for a win but does tend to lack extra. (3) GRACE LIGHTNING has been a bitter disappointment in her last two starts. Place chance. (5) ESHRAAQ also seems to lack extra late but one of these days she may keep going.

RACE 4, (1,900M)

(4) AMERICAN LANDING is clearly at his very best on the turf but could win this. (5) ASSURED has not been at his best recently but, on the pick of his form, is capable of an upset. (6) EUPHORIC has some fair form of late and could earn. (7) CANE LIME 'N SODA loved this surface and can win again.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) ABIA probably needed her local debut. She was a winner the last time she raced on this surface. (2) WILD CREATURE is clearly better than her last run would suggest. (3) GOLIGHTLY looked an unlucky loser in her latest start. She has made very good improvement for her current trainer. (1) SULTANAH is good when in the mood and she is at her best on this surface.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) AUGUSTA GREEN usually finds a good finish and could follow up on his maiden success. (2) SECRET LINK has a winning chance if taking to the Polytrack. (4) HOMER FIDGET is rarely too far behind and does like this surface. (5) A THOUSAND TUNES has done well enough of late to have a winning chance.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) ANGRY WARRIOR was close-up in a better field than this recently, so he must have a winning chance. (2) ALADO'S PRIDE is having a good time of things this season and can go close if things fall into place. (4) ROYAL SHINDIG is clearly better than his last run would suggest so must be considered. (6) LA DUCHESSE is unreliable but is capable of earning some money.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) SAVANNAH WINTER does not always show her best form but could win if in the mood. (4) SHINE A LIGHT is more consistent and does have stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the saddle. (10) QUICK COUNT has been good of late and, if allowed to stride freely in front, could keep going. (1) MISS NIBBLES and (8) JUSTADOREHER could fill the placings and is definitely one to consider when planning those quartet bets.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(7) TIMKAT has not won for some time but is distance suited and has a great winning chance. (4) STAY THE COURSE made all when getting out of the maidens last time out and, with the confidence of that win, could prove a danger. (5) SONNY QUINN has been running in better fields than this recently and can go close. (8) KINGSTON ROCK is better than his last run and could be a surprise package.