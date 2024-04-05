ATP roundup: Nuno Borges delights home-country crowd in Estoril

Home-country favorite Nuno Borges upset No. 3 seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 7-6(4), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Millennium Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal, on Thursday.

Borges, who is seeking his first ATP Tour win, saved two set points serving at 5-6 in the first set during the one-hour, 37-minute match on clay courts. Down 3-1 to open the match, Borges rallied to set up the tiebreaker.

Also upset was No. 5 seed Arthur Fils of France, who was eliminated by Chile's Cristian Garin, 2-6, 6-4, 6-5.

The tournament's top seeds, No. 1 Casper Ruud of Norway and No. 2 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland advanced in straight sets. Ruud defeated Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-2, and Hurkacz topped Great Britain's Jan Choinski 7-6 (5), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

Other winners were Richard Gasquet of France and Spaniards Pedro Martinez and Pablo Llamas Ruiz.

Grand Prix Hassan II

Roberto Carballes Baena defeated No. 7 seed Dan Evans of Great Britain 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the second round in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Spaniard scored on 72 percent of his points on first serve and also fought off six of seven break points.

Mariano Navone of Argentina fought off Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Also moving on was American qualifier Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, who beat Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 6-4.

--Field Level Media REUTERS