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Atkinson replaces injured Smith in England training squad

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FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 7, 2026 England's Fin Smith kicks a penalty REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 7, 2026 England's Fin Smith kicks a penalty REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

Oct 26 - England flyhalf Fin Smith has pulled out of coach Steve Borthwick's three-day training squad after sustaining a calf injury, the team said on Monday, with Charlie Atkinson named as his replacement.

• Smith picked up the injury playing for Northampton Saints in Saturday's loss at Leicester in the Premiership.

• The 24-year-old will remain with the squad to continue his recovery.

• England are undergoing a preparatory camp ahead of the Nations Championship, which they start against Australia on November 8. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.