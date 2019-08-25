Athletics: US sprinter Christian Coleman charged with anti-doping violation

BERLIN (DPA) - American sprinter Christian Coleman has been charged with an anti-doping violation for missing three unannounced tests under the whereabouts system, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has confirmed.

The BBC quoted USADA as saying Coleman had failed to "properly file his whereabouts information," and his case would go to an arbitration hearing on Sept 4. A decision is expected a day later.

"I'm not a guy who takes any supplements at all, so I'm never concerned about taking drugs tests, at any time," Coleman told US broadcaster NBC on Saturday.

"What has been widely reported concerning filing violations is simply not true." Britain's Daily Mail newspaper originally reported on the case last Thursday.

Should the 23-year-old Coleman fail to have at least one of the missed tests struck from his record he faces a ban of up to two years which would rule him out of this year's world championships, from Sept 27 in Qatar, and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

But Coleman said was "confident" the hearing would clear the matter and he would compete at the world championships in Doha.

Coleman holds the 2019 world lead of 9.81 seconds over 100 metres and took silver at the 2017 worlds in London. The 23-year-old is widely considered a potential heir to Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt.

Under the whereabouts system, athletes must make themselves available for testing one hour of every day. Two missed tests are permitted but the third carries a ban - usually of two years but this can be reduced to a year depending on circumstance.