Athletics tickets on sale next week, Paris 2024 organisers say

The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen on an official Paris 2024 store in Paris, France, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/ File photo
Updated
Feb 27, 2024, 10:07 PM
Published
Feb 27, 2024, 10:07 PM

PARIS - Tens of thousands of Olympic athletics tickets will go on sale next Monday for events at the Stade de France on Aug. 2-10, the Paris 2024 organisers said on Tuesday.

"Several tens of thousands of new tickets will go on sale for this 'Athletics Special' sale. This is one of a series of surprise events organised by Paris 2024 over the next few weeks leading up to the Games," Paris 2024 said in a statement.

Paris 2024 said the cheapest tickets, for the morning sessions, would cost 24 euros, while the evening session offers start at 85 euros.

More than 8 million of the 10 million tickets for the July 26-Aug 11 Olympics have already been sold. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top