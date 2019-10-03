Athletics: Superb Asher-Smith crowned world 200 metres champion

DOHA (AFP) - Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win a short sprint world title on Wednesday (Oct 2) with a dominant performance in the 200 metres.

The 23-year-old - silver medallist in the 100m - led from the start to time a national record 21.88 seconds at the Khalifa Stadium.

Brittany Brown of the United States took silver in 22.22sec and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland was third in 22.51sec.

Asher-Smith showed no signs of nerves at being title favourite bursting from the blocks to round the bend in control of the race.

Brown gave chase down the straight but the Briton never faltered crossing the line clear of the field and put her hands to her face when she realised she had also set a new British record and added the world title to the European one she won last year.

Asher-Smith had been propelled into favouritism when a whole swathe of major contenders dropped out.

The 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was advised by her coach not to attempt the double.

Two-time defending champion Dafne Schippers was injured and Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson failed to show for her semi-final.