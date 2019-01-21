Athletics: Some 200 kids make their way into Singapore Book of Records at Bicentennial Balloon Relay

SINGAPORE - Some 200 kids booked their place in the Singapore Book of Records when they took part in the Bicentennial Balloon Relay on Sunday (Jan 20).

The record-breaking feat was part of the Bicentennial Kids Olympiad organised by Singapore Masters Athletics and Club Zoom.

Held at Toa Payoh Stadium, the meet saw 800 schoolchildren from 82 schools compete in a variety of track and field events.

Joining the kids and some 1,500 parents was guest of honour and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Manpower, Low Yen Ling.

Ms Low, who is also Mayor for South West District, launched the record attempt with former national sprinter C Kunalan.