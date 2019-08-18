Athletics: Soh didn't have issue with 'subjective' Games criteria: SNOC

Singapore - The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has responded via its lawyers to national marathoner Soh Rui Yong, stating that "determinations of attitude, behaviour" and the ability to serve as an example to youths are "always subjective in nature".

These subjective factors have been part of its selection criteria since 2003, said the Aug 15 letter by Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, who are representing the SNOC.

"No one, including your client and Singapore Athletics (SA), has ever taken issue with the inclusion of such subjective criteria," added the letter, which pointed out that Soh had chosen to put an "disingenuous spin" on it.

On Aug 7, two-time SEA Games marathon champion Soh had sent the SNOC and SA legal letters via his lawyers from Foxwood LLC over his non-selection for this year's SEA Games in the Philippines.

Soh, 28, accused the SNOC of applying "highly subjective, inconsistent and/or arbitrary standards in the selection process" and that it had "disregarded the fundamental principles of merit-based selection". The decision to exclude Soh from the Games was "arbitrary and without basis", said the letter.

It also said that the SNOC had breached the "fundamental principles of natural justice" by not convening a hearing or giving Soh "fair opportunity to defend the allegations".

In a separate letter, the runner also accused SA of defaming him.

In response, the SNOC's legal letter pointed out that the Olympic Charter prescribes that each National Olympic Committee must select athletes based "not only on the sports performance" but also his ability to "serve as an example to the sporting youth of his country". Even if an athlete holds the event record or is the defending champion, "his poor attitude and behaviour may adversely affect his selection prospects", it said.

It also noted that members of the SNOC Selection Committee have been involved in local sports for "significant periods of time" and that many have represented and won medals for Singapore at the SEA Games and beyond. These members have "an understanding of the exemplary qualities required of Singapore athletes".

However, Soh's letter dated Aug 18 said that it disagreed that the SNOC "is entitled to take such subjective factors into consideration". It added that the SNOC "cannot rely on the Olympic Charter to justify its arbitrary decision to reject (Soh's) nomination" as the Charter "has not been implemented by way of legislation and has no legal effect in Singapore".

As for not convening a hearing for Soh, the SNOC's letter said that it did not see the need to provide a hearing for each athlete who is not selected. Nominations are done by the national sports associations and those who athletes are rejected are given explanations for the decisions.

SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin had met SA president Tang Weng Fei and executive director Syed Abdul Malik Aljunied on Aug 2 to explain why Soh's nomination was rejected, "including the instances of poor attitude and behaviour that were taken into consideration", said the legal note. Soh was "at liberty" to find out these instances from SA, it added.

The legal letter also noted that SA opted not to appeal on behalf of Soh and the athlete had said he was not interested in one. As a result, Soh "deprived himself of any possible opportunity" for an appeal and that "no issue of failure of due process thus arises", it added.

In response, Soh's letter noted that the SNOC's website stated that the avenue of appeal to the committee was only available when new information which had previously not been submitted to the selection committee was provided. Given the "highly limited and/or circumscribed nature of the appeal process", it did not see how Soh would have been "vindicated by a hearing" before the appeals committee.

Noting that Soh was not aware of the Aug 2 meeting between Mr Tan and SA's officials, the letter said that Soh had "no further choice but to conclude that such decision not to appeal was unilateral and jointly reached without (Soh's) consultation and involvement".

Last Wednesday, Soh had via his lawyers rejected SA's offer of a meeting to settle their dispute, saying that the association had not clarified its public comments about him.

The legal dispute between Soh and both organisations stems from the SNOC's rejection of SA's nomination of the athlete for the 2019 SEA Games on Aug 1. The council had noted that "since the 2017 SEA Games, there have been numerous instances where Soh has displayed conduct that falls short of the standards of attitude and behaviour that the SNOC expects of and holds its athletes to".