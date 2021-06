HENGELO, Netherlands (AFP) - Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands fired out a warning shot ahead of the Tokyo Olympics by setting a new world record in the women's 10,000m on Sunday (June 6).

Hassan, 28, clocked 29 minutes and 06.82 seconds at the Hengelo meet, smashing the previous best set by Ethiopian Almaz Ayana (29min 17.45sec) when winning gold at the 2016 Rio Games.