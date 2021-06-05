Athletics: Roy Ng rewrites own national Under-20 javelin record

SINGAPORE - Raffles Institution's Roy Ng rewrote his national Under-20 men's javelin on Saturday (June 5), throwing 58.28 metres at the Singapore Athletics Performance Trials 2 to erase his previous mark of 57.19m set at last November's SA Performance Trials 1.

Ng, 18, said: "I still have many years left in this sport, and I am truly enjoying it.

"Beyond the records, I really just look forward to each little tweak and improvement. That in itself is more than enough a reward to keep me going."

"There will be more to come."

There were other strong performances at the Home of Athletics in Kallang.

National runner Jeevaneesh Soundarajah, 28, clocked 4min 7.58 sec to win the men's 1,500m event. His time was faster than the bronze-medal effort of 4:08.90 Yothin Yaprajan of Thailand had ran at the 2019 SEA Games, which is the qualifying mark set Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Soundarajah's time however, was bettered by compatriots Soh Rui Yong (4:05.19) and Ethan Yan (4:07.57) at the Singapore Athletics All-Comers Meet 2 in March.

The SNOC's selection committee will pick up to two runners for this year's Games in Hanoi.

In the men's 400m race, Tan Zong Yang, 27, crossed the line first in 47.79sec. It was below the nomination standard of 47.92s, which is set at two per cent of the third-place result (46.98) at the 2019 SEA Games.

The quartet of Yan Teo, 26, Marc Brian Louis, 19, Syazani Wahid, 23, and Dexter Lin, 22, clocked 40.71 in the men's 4x100m relay, just under the nomination standard of 40.84.