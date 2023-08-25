Athletics-Rogers wins women's hammer to secure double gold for Canada in the event

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's Hammer Throw Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Canada's Camryn Rogers reacts during the final REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's Hammer Throw Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Canada's Camryn Rogers celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Women's Hammer Throw REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's Hammer Throw Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Canada's Camryn Rogers in action during the final REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's Hammer Throw Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Canada's Camryn Rogers in action during the final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago

BUDAPEST - Camryn Rogers won the women's hammer throw on Thursday to secure a shock double gold for Canada after Ethan Katzberg had claimed a surprise title in the men's event.

Rogers, silver medallist last year in Eugene, went one better in Budapest, winning with a throw of 77.22 metres.

Americans won silver and bronze with Janee Kassanavoid throwing 76.36 for second and team mate DeAnna Price taking third with 75.41.

The 24-year-old Rogers, who won the Commonwealth Games title last year for her first major international win, claimed victory with her opening throw. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top