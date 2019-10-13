Athletics: Reactions to Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge's sub two-hour marathon

VIENNA (REUTERS) - Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna on Saturday (Oct 12).

Here are some reactions to the feat:

OLYMPIC CHAMPION AND WORLD RECORD HOLDER KIPCHOGE

"Today we went to the Moon and came back to Earth! I am at a loss for words for all the support I have received from all over the world," he wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you to all who gave me the opportunity. Asante."

PATRICK SANG, KIPCHOGE'S COACH

"He has inspired all of us that we can stretch our limits in our lives. You have made history.

"Everything went perfectly right. For the sport, it challenges other young athletes. For humanity, whatever level you are in you can move yourself to another level."

TEAM INEOS PRINCIPAL DAVE BRAILSFORD

"Eliud is a once-in-a-generation athlete and if anybody deserves to break the two-hour barrier it is him. It was an incredible performance and a privilege to be here.

"It was a great lesson in a very evenly-paced run. He was very calm and conservative and the pacemakers took Eliud to the last kilometre for him to bring it home."

TEAM INEOS OWNER JIM RATCLIFFE

"That last kilometre where he actually accelerated and came through on his own was just superhuman. I can't believe he did it."

KENYA'S FIVE-TIME OLYMPIAN BERNARD LAGAT

"Eliud told the world that if you set your mind to something nothing is impossible."

AMERICAN SHALANE FLANAGAN, 2017 NEW YORK CITY MARATHON CHAMPION

"Eliud Kipchoge raced against the clock and raced towards history today. He did it! I never thought I would see this in my lifetime."

RAILA ODINGA, FORMER PRIME MINISTER OF KENYA

"This is the stuff of history @EliudKipchoge. You captured the imagination of the whole world before this great feat and it will continue for a long time."

AUSTRALIAN ROBERT DE CASTELLA, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION MARATHONER

"Just astounded! A moment in history! What a run! What a man! His message after is gold. 'Running is hard but it is beautiful, I want everyone to run... together we can make the world a beautiful place.' Amazing."

BRITAIN'S FIVE-TIMES OLYMPIAN JO PAVEY

"Wow!! 1:59:40!! @EliudKipchoge has made history and pushed the limits of human endeavour. So awesome to watch. His running and words inspire so many people to believe they can achieve their own personal goals."