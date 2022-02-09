Athletics: Proper channels for athletes to raise concerns in 'civil' manner, says SNOC sec-gen

SINGAPORE - Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) secretary general Chris Chan stressed in court on Wednesday (Feb 9) that athletes have a right to express their views and concerns to the national sports body, but should raise these issues in "a correct way" and through the "proper avenue".

Chan was giving evidence as a witness for the defendant when he took the stand on the sixth day of the defamation case involving top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong and former Singapore Athletics (SA) executive director Malik Aljunied.

Malik is an employee of SNOC presently seconded to the Singapore Taekwondo Federation where he is its acting chief executive officer.

Soh is alleging Malik had made defamatory comments in a Facebook post and remarks on the same post's thread in August 2019, which came shortly after he was dropped from the 2019 SEA Games by an SNOC selection committee.

It had cited then that there had been "numerous instances" where Soh's conduct fell short of the standards it expects.

Soh's counsel, Gerard Quek, on Wednesday quizzed Chan on these incidents.

One was the SNOC's "blackout" rule - regulations regarding the promotion of personal sponsors during major Games - which Soh breached at the 2017 SEA Games.

Quek suggested that an athlete would have reason to be unhappy with SNOC's order given it is stricter than the International Olympic Council's "Rule 40", which similarly seeks to guard the exclusivity of Olympic sponsors but has in recent years been relaxed, but Chan disagreed.

Later, during re-examination by defence counsel Mahmood Gaznavi, Chan elaborated: "Rule 40 has always been evolving... The learned lawyer here (Quek) used the term controversial. It has always been a point of discussion.

"Another point I need to highlight is (SNOC) follow the IOC (standards), but not to the letter. We are quite different, because IOC rules are all about Olympic sports. In Singapore, it's not only about Olympic sports... Whether we are strict or lenient in some areas, it's up for us to discuss."

Another instance of Soh falling foul of SNOC was his initial objection to SNOC's mandatory requirement to donate 20 per cent of his $10,000 cash payout as reward for his win at the 2017 SEA Games back to SA for training and development. Soh had sent a letter to SNOC expressing these views, and also made comments in mainstream media and on social media.

Quek suggested that Soh was not disputing SNOC's right to decide how to distribute the award, but Chan said: "I didn't get that impression, I disagree."