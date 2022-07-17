Athletics: Poland's Fajdek wins fifth straight world gold in men's hammer

EUGENE, OREGON (REUTERS) - Poland's Pawel Fajdek produced the best throw of the year to secure an astonishing fifth successive World Championship hammer title on Saturday (July 16) in Eugene, Oregon.

Olympic champion and compatriot Wojciech Nowicki briefly held the lead after his third attempt but could only move one place up the podium from his three previous world bronze medals, while Norwegian Eivind Henriksen took bronze this time.

A stoney-faced Fajdek had a disappointing first throw but ran away with the competition on the third try, letting out a roar as he hit a mark of 81.98 metres.

Peaking when it counted, he had not produced a throw further than 81 metres this year before coming to Hayward Field.

Fajdek is only the second athlete to win five back-to-back world golds, after pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, who ultimately went on to win six successive titles.

The victory underscored the 33-year-old Fajdek's dominance despite frustrating finishes on the Olympic stage. He picked up bronze in Tokyo after failing to reach the final at the 2012 and 2016 Games.