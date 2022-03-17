Athletics: Olympic sprint champion Jacobs thrives after treading hard road

BELGRADE (AFP) - Lamont Marcell Jacobs caused many a jaw to drop when he streaked to victory in the 100m at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

A relative unknown to all but the keenest of track and field aficionados, the Italian clocked a European record of 9.80 seconds for gold.

The 27-year-old American-born sprinter went on to claim a second gold as part of the Italian quartet who won the 4x00m relay.

But Jacobs said his double, and his form coming into this week's World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, were just rewards after treading a long, often lonely road.

"I remember when I used to watch the press conferences, having not being invited. I'm happy I've been invited now, the tables have turned," Jacobs told journalists in the Serbian capital on Thursday (March 17).

"It has been a very long time coming for me," he said, adding that he had remained "grounded" after his Tokyo triumphs.

Jacobs false-started in a 60m race in Belgrade last week, but also has more historic form here, having competed in the long jump at the 2017 European indoors.

"I don't have the best memories of that because I was among the favourites but bowed out in the qualification round," he said.

"It was a very, very difficult time for me, in my personal life and on the track.

"Following that I changed from long jump to sprint and now I'm a double Olympic gold medallist in the 100m and 4x100m relay: everything happens for a reason."

The false start aside, Jacobs has been in good form this season, with a clutch of wins coming into the first major championships in a season during which he could also realistically compete in the world outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon and the European championships in Munich, Germany.

"The first half of the season has been very good," he said, warning: "I know I'm not yet at my best."

But Jacobs insisted Briton Dwain Chambers' European 60m record of 6.42sec, set back in Turin in 2009, was not on his mind.