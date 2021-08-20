Athletics: Marc Louis rewrites Singapore Under-20 110m hurdles record

SINGAPORE - National hurdler and sprinter Marc Louis broke the national Under-20 record for the 110m hurdles when he clocked 13.77 seconds at the World Athletics U-20 Championships on Friday (Aug 20).

The 19-year-old's effort in Nairobi, Kenya, eclipsed the 14.03sec record that Chong Wei Guan set at the International Amateur Athletic Federation U-20 Championships in 2018.

Louis came in 11th in the heats to qualify for the 16-runner semi-finals, which will take place later on Friday.

The teenager, who also holds the U-18 record for the 110m hurdles, became Singapore's first Asian youth champion in the 400m hurdles in 2019.