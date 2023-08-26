Athletics-Lyles completes sprint double with third straight world 200m title

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 200m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 25, 2023 Noah Lyles of the U.S. celebrates after winning gold in the men's 200m final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

BUDAPEST - American Noah Lyles stormed to his third consecutive world 200 metres title on Friday and became the first man to win the sprint double since Jamaican great Usain Bolt in 2015.

Five days after capturing his first world title in the 100m, the 26-year-old Lyles pulled away down the straight to win in 19.52 seconds, just shy of his world-leading time of 19.47.

U.S. team mate Erriyon Knighton, bronze medallist at last year's worlds, upgraded to silver in 19.75, while Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, second in the 100 final, took bronze in 19.81.

Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Canada was sixth. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top