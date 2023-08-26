Athletics-Japan's Kitaguchi takes javelin gold with her last throw

BUDAPEST - Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan won World Championships javelin gold with her last throw on Friday, breaking the heart of Colombia’s Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado who had been on course for a shock victory from the first round.

Ruiz Hurtado arrived in Budapest with a best of only 63.84 metres – and that was seven years ago – and had never remotely threatened the podium in previous global events.

However, she somehow found almost two more metres with her opening throw of 65.47 for a South American record.

Ruiz Hurtado then endured a nerve-shredding night as her rivals tried, and failed, to match her going into the final round.

Australia's Mackenzie Little got close with her last-round throw of 63.38, which eventually secured bronze.

Kitaguchi, who came into the competition with a world-leading 67.04 to her name, was out of the medals until she found 66.73 with the penultimate throw of the night.

Ruiz Hurtado could not respond with her last throw and took silver.

Australia's double defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber, who sneaked into the final as the 12th and last qualifier with a mere 59.66 metres, finished seventh with 61.19. REUTERS