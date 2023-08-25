Athletics-Jamaican Williams captures second world hurdles title

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 100m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Jamaica's Danielle Williams crosses the line to win the women's 100m hurdles final REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 100m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Gold medallist Jamaica's Danielle Williams celebrates after winning the final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 100m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Jamaica's Danielle Williams celebrates after winning the Women's 100m Hurdles with second place Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 100m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 General view as Jamaica's Danielle Williams wins the final ahead of Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Kendra Harrison of the U.S. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
BUDAPEST - Jamaica's Danielle Williams raced to her second world title in the women's 100 metres hurdles on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who won world gold in 2015 and bronze in 2019, edged Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, to win in 12.43 seconds.

Camacho-Quinn had to settle for silver in 12.44.

Less than a tenth of a second separated the top four hurdlers with American Kendra Harrison taking bronze in 12.46, keeping Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas (12.52) off the podium. REUTERS

