Athletics: Hat-trick of wins for Mok Ying Rong at the Great Eastern Women's Run

SINGAPORE - She had won the Great Eastern Women's Run half marathon elite closed category in the last two years, but Mok Ying Rong had ruled out her chances of winning this Sunday's (Nov 3) race.

In the weeks prior to the 21.1km race, the physiotherapist's busy work schedule had affected her training routine. She was clocking 30 to 40km weekly, instead of her usual 100km load.

But the 26-year-old's fears proved unfounded as she defended her title in a winning time of 1hr 26.26min, almost a minute faster than last year's effort of 1:27.21.

"I'm feeling very relieved because I didn't expect myself to be coming in first. My training hasn't been really good over the past few months, mainly because of work," she said.

"I didn't manage to get a lot of rest so I was really worried leading up to the race so I'm just glad that it turned out well in the end."

Rachel See was second in 1:27:04 followed by Yvonne Chee (1:32:58).

For the first time, all local participants for the elite half marathon category were presented cash prizes and medals. Previously, only the top three were eligible.

Mok's next focus is SEA Games in the Philippines where she will compete in the duathlon (run-bike-run) event, which will take place on Dec 2 and 6.

The GE 10km elite race was a close fight, with the top three exchanging the lead several times before Vanessa Lee won in a personal best of 38:26. Nicole Low (38:47) and Vivian Tang (39:41) filled the podium.

Lee said: "Three of us took turns to lead through the race until the 9km mark where it started to get hard. I was afraid the others would catch up with me so I told myself not to slow down.

"I don't usually clock good timings for 10km runs as it is not my strong suit so I'm very surprised."

This year's GE event drew close to 13,000 participants with the race village at the National Stadium offering an array of activities, food and a massage zone for runners.

First-time participant Reshma, 31, participated in the 5km race with four friends found the experience - the GE Women's Run is an all-women event - empowering.

She said: "It's definitely something that gives us more confidence, it makes you feel you can do anything you want and you can complete the race."

Yeo Chiat Wie, 41, has competed in more than 10 GE Women's Runs. She said: "Guys tend to be more competitive so they run very fast and brush against you.

"It's a very different feeling when you run with just women."