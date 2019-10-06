Athletics: Gatlin finally gets elusive world relay gold

DOHA (AFP) - Justin Gatlin finally achieved one of his goals at the age of 37 as the United States coasted to 4x100 metres relay gold in the second fastest time in history of 37.10 seconds in Doha on Saturday (Oct 5).

The all-star American quartet - including 100m world champion Christian Coleman and 200m gold medallist Noah Lyles - never looked in trouble in winning the title for the eighth time.

"We are a brotherhood," said 2017 100m world champion Justin Gatlin.

"We had a talk this morning and we said we are going to go out there and do this.

"I wanted it especially hard as I have never won a relay title."

Veteran Michael Rodgers said they had been motivated by one thing.

"We wanted to do this for Justin."

Defending champions Britain took silver as Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran a superb anchor leg to overhaul Japan's Abdul Hakim Sani Brown.

Both the British and the Japanese set new European and Asian records with times of 37.36sec and 37.43sec respectively.