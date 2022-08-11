Athletics: Fraser-Pryce, Lyles shine in Monaco; Kipyegon just misses world record

MONACO (AFP) - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Noah Lyles underlined their dominant sprint seasons with victories at the Monaco Diamond League on Wednesday (Aug 10), as Faith Kipyegon narrowly missed a sensational world record in the 1,500m.

Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce, fresh from a fifth world 100m title in Eugene, Oregon, last month, clocked a world-leading 10.62 seconds for the win, the sixth-fastest time ever run over the blue-riband event.

The Jamaican's victory at the Stade Louis II was her third sub-10.70 run within a week and saw her become the first woman in history to break 10.70 six times in the same season.

Her time also smashed the previous meet best of 10.72sec set by disgraced American Marion Jones in 1998.

"I did what I needed to do and we had fun and let the clock do the talking," said Fraser-Pryce.

Lyles, who won the world 200m title last month in a blistering 19.31sec, also set a meet record, clocking 19.46sec - the ninth-fastest time ever run over the distance - to improve on his own previous mark of 19.65 set back in 2018.

The American ran a powerful bend in an American clean sweep, getting the better of teenager Erriyon Knighton and world 400m champion Michael Norman.

"It's my second-best time ever tonight so I consider that a great race," said Lyles. "Every time I come here, I expect to run very fast and, if not a personal best, something close to it."

World and Olympic 1,500m champion Kipyegon arguably produced the top performance of an amazing night of track and field in balmy conditions in front of a big crowd.

The Kenyan ran the second-fastest ever time over the distance as she won in 3min 50.37sec, falling just half a second short of Ethiopian Genezebe Dibaba's world record set in 2015, also in Monaco.

"I have been chasing the time for quite some time but I am happy with the personal best," said Kipyegon, who was left to bolt home alone after both pacesetters had done their jobs.

"I knew this was the best place to get the world record but I am so disappointed I lost it in the last metres."

Wightman takes 1,000m win

The first world champions' duel of the night saw Briton Jake Wightman obliterate the meet record for a comfortable victory in the 1,000m in 2:13.88.

Wightman, a shock winner of the world 1,500m title in Eugene, kicked with 150 metres to go to reel in Canada's world 800m bronze medallist Marco Arop.