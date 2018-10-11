Athletics: Ex-national hurdler Tang Weng Fei is SA chief for third time after nine-man team gets voted in at election

SINGAPORE - Former national hurdler Tang Weng Fei and his team will lead Singapore athletics for the next two years after its annual general meeting and election on Thursday (Oct 11).

The biennial election saw Tang officially voted in for his third stint as Singapore Athletics president, taking over from Ho Mun Cheong.

Tang was president from 2004-2006 and 2010-2016.

The eight other elected members of the management committee are Ang Peng Siong, Malik Ajunied, Belinda Foo, Poh Seng Song, S. Govindaraju, Sheena Hu, Eric Song and Kenny Lim.

This year's election, originally scheduled for June, was held differently from previous ballots due to changes to the SA constitution, approved by the Registry of Societies last month.

One key change involves reducing the size of the management committee (MC) from 26 to 11, with nine elected members. The remaining two positions - general manager and athletes' commission representative - are decided separately.

The nine elected members will then choose among themselves the president, three vice-presidents (training and selection, competitions, finance and partnerships), honorary secretary, honorary treasurer and three MC members.

Nine of the 10 names submitted for Thursday's election were from Tang's team. The last name was SA statistician Peter Back.

The past two years have been plagued by infighting among officials, which culminated in an extraordinary general meeting being called to vote for new leaders barely 10 months after Ho and his team assumed office.

The snap polls were called off after he decided to heed the advice of International Olympic Committee executive board member Ng Ser Miang, but SA's leadership remained disunited.