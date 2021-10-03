Athletics: Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma wins men's London Marathon

LONDON (AFP) - Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon on Sunday (Oct 3) to put his Tokyo Olympics disappointment behind him.

Lemma, 30, failed to finish the Olympic marathon in August but triumphed in London in a time of 2hr 04min 01sec.

Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba finished second in 2:04.28, with Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia third in 2:04.41.

In the women's event, Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei crossed the line first as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei finished fourth.

Reigning New York Marathon champion Jepkosgei established an insurmountable lead late on and crossed the finish line in 2:17.43.

Ethiopia's Degitu Azimeraw finished second in 2:17.58 and compatriot Ashete Bekere came third in 2:18.18.