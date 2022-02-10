Athletics: Duplantis falls short on new pole-vault world record attempt

Sweden's Armand Duplantis reacts after trying to break his own pole vault world record of 6.18m. PHOTO: AFP
UPPSALA, SWEDEN (AFP) - Sweden's Armand Duplantis dominated an indoor pole-vault competition on Wednesday (Feb 9), winning with an effort of 6.04m, but failed to beat his own world record of 6.18m.

"I'm pleased with the win but a bit annoyed at not being able to beat the record," the 22-year-old said, after the event in his native Uppsala region.

"I was quite nervous," admitted the Tokyo Olympic champion.

"It was a home competition and I had to win it, so I was delighted to do so for everyone in Uppsala."

