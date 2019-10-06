Athletics: Double gold as Hassan shrugs off Salazar row to win women's 1,500m crown

DOHA (AFP) - Sifan Hassan surged to her second gold medal of the World Championships with victory in the 1,500 metres on Saturday (Oct 5), shrugging off the doping controversy that has embroiled her banned coach Alberto Salazar.

The 26-year-old Ethiopian-born Dutch runner romped home in a world leading championship record time of 3min 51.95sec to take gold, with 2017 champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya claiming silver and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay bronze.

It was Hassan's second gold medal of the championships following her win in the 10,000m, making her the first woman to successfully double in the two events.

After taking her time at the back of the pack, Hassan hit the front towards the end of the first lap and was always in control at the Khalifa Stadium.

Britain's Laura Muir was on her shoulder at the bell but Hassan turned on the speed with around 250m to go to put clear daylight between her and the rest of the field, finishing around 20m ahead of Kipyegon.

It was an emphatic win for Hassan, the fastest woman over 1,500m this season who also set a world record for the mile in Monaco in July.

Hassan had startled many at the start of the championships after her win in the 10,000m, showing a devastating turn of speed over the closing laps to take gold.

However she found herself at the eye of storm on Tuesday when news of Salazar's four-year suspension for doping violations at the Nike Oregon Project, where Hassan trains.

Hassan later said in a statement she was "shocked" by the news, insisting her "conscience was clean" over working with the tainted coach.

Related Story Athletics: IOC wants to know if Olympics affected by Salazar doping

Salazar, 61, was suspended for a catalogue of drugs violations uncovered in a years-long investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Hassan joined the Oregon Project in late 2016, shortly before an internal report by USADA detailing Salazar's malpractice was leaked in early 2017.

Hassan emphasised that Salazar's ban related to activities which took place before she joined the team.