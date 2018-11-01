Athletics coach banned 2 years for ethics breach

National sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) has suspended a male athletics coach from the National Registry of Coaches (NROC) for two years for breaching the coach's code of ethics.

The decision to suspend the coach came after a disciplinary panel convened by SportSG concluded its investigation of national hurdler Kerstin Ong's complaints of misconduct against him.

Ong, 21, had lodged a police report and filed a complaint with SportSG in January, accusing her former coach of alleged misconduct two years ago.

The coach was issued a stern warning by police in August over alleged outrage of modesty.

The Straits Times understands that the warning was issued in relation to three alleged offences.

SportSG then convened a disciplinary panel, and Ong and the coach were informed of the outcome on Tuesday. Any appeals from both parties must be submitted by Nov 29.

According to the registry handbook, the suspension of a person's NROC membership means he or she "shall, for the duration of the suspension, cease to be entitled to any membership related benefits including, but not limited to, the eligibility to apply for permission to conduct coaching activities within SportSG's facilities and premises, facilities managed by SportSG, or hold himself/herself out as a current NROC member, and all other NROC related membership benefits".

Ong told ST: "I'm happy that SportSG took action and I think two years is a good enough punishment for him."

When contacted, the coach would only say he is considering his options.

Nicole Chia