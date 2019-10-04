Athletics: China's Gong retains shot put title by 8cm

DOHA (REUTERS) - China's Gong Lijiao retained her world shot put title but got a fright when Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd nearly pipped her to gold with her last attempt on Thursday (Oct 3).

Gong, who has won 13 of her 14 competitions this season, led from the first round with a throw of 19.07 metres, bettered that with 19.42 on her second and then managed 19.55 with her fourth.

She had an anxious moment, however, when Thomas-Dodd threw a personal best of 19.47 metres, missing out by eight centimetres.

Germany's Christine Schwanitz, who has taken time away from competing and had a child since she won the world title in 2015, claimed the bronze with 19.17.