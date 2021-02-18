Athletics: Britain's Elliot Giles runs second fastest indoors 800m of all time

PARIS (AFP) - Britain's Elliot Giles ran the second-ever fastest indoor 800m on Wednesday (Feb 17) in a time of 1 min 43.63 at Torun in Poland.

The 26-year-old, who was fourth in the event at the 2018 world indoors, shattered his personal best of 1:45.49 set in Lievin just last week.

His performance on Wednesday, however, was still far from the world record of 1 min 42.67 set by Denmark's Wilson Kipketer in Paris in 1997.

Meanwhile, American Christina Clemons clocked the best time of the year in the women's 60m hurdles with a winning performance of 7.81sec.