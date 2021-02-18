Athletics: Britain's Elliot Giles runs second fastest indoors 800m of all time

Britain's Elliot Giles wins the 800m event at the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships Germany on Jan 29, 2021.
PARIS (AFP) - Britain's Elliot Giles ran the second-ever fastest indoor 800m on Wednesday (Feb 17) in a time of 1 min 43.63 at Torun in Poland.

The 26-year-old, who was fourth in the event at the 2018 world indoors, shattered his personal best of 1:45.49 set in Lievin just last week.

His performance on Wednesday, however, was still far from the world record of 1 min 42.67 set by Denmark's Wilson Kipketer in Paris in 1997.

Meanwhile, American Christina Clemons clocked the best time of the year in the women's 60m hurdles with a winning performance of 7.81sec.

