Athletics 'bonanza' in 2022 not a party for all

MONACO • Athletes will have to make adjustments to find their peak performance when it matters most, after the world athletics championships were moved back 11 months to July 2022 to avoid clashing with the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic hopefuls, already unhappy about World Athletics' decision to suspend qualification for the Tokyo Games until December, learnt on Wednesday that the world meet will take place from July 15 to 24 in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

The original dates for the typically biennial event - Aug 6-15 next year - would have clashed with the Tokyo Olympics, which were last month postponed by a year from the original July-August 2020 schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new dates were chosen to avoid clashing with the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, from July 27 to Aug 7, and the Aug 15-21 European Athletics Championships in Munich.

"The new schedule will prevent a direct conflict between any of these major events and, with careful programming, will ensure athletes can compete in up to three world-class competitions," World Athletics said in a statement.

Sebastian Coe, president of the sport's governing body, said that "a bonanza for athletics fans around the world" was in store.

"They will be treated to six weeks of absolutely first-class athletics," he said. "We would not have chosen to have three major championships back-to-back but it will give us a unique opportunity to promote our sport and its stars around the globe over a six-week period."

While athletes will attempt to sustain their form then, some are struggling to push themselves now.

"Pretty disappointed about this decision... (it) takes away a major motivation to run fast this year," American Olympic steeplechase silver medallist Evan Jager tweeted after World Athletics announced on Tuesday that qualification for the Olympics would restart on Dec 1.

Athletes need to reach certain qualifying marks to be available for selection by their national federations. The period will continue until the end of May next year for the marathon and 50km race walk, and June for other events.

Jamaican middle-distance runner Aisha Praught-Leer thought the decision was premature and would affect the ability of athletes to earn sponsorship by achieving times.

"Running for QTs was the last modicum of hope many could cling to in 2020," she posted on Twitter.

"Most don't make money. Most are doing everything they can to have a shot. Why make a blanket statement when we don't know what the future holds and remove the only lasting power an athlete has in 2020?"

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE