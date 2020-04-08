Athletics: 2021 world championships moved to July 2022 to avoid clash with Olympics

(REUTERS) - The world athletics championships have been moved back 11 months to July 2022 to avoid clashing with the Tokyo Olympics, which have themselves been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday (April 8).

World Athletics confirmed in a statement on its website that the event, which is usually held every two years, would now take place from July 15-24 in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

The original dates of Aug 6-15, 2021, would have clashed with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which were last month postponed by a year from the original July-August 2020 schedule.

The new dates for the world championships were chosen to avoid "direct conflict" with the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England and the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

"The new schedule will prevent a direct conflict between any of these major events and, with careful programming, will ensure athletes can compete in up to three world-class competitions," said World Athletics.

Its president Sebastian Coe said that having the three events run consecutively over a single summer would be a bonanza for athletics fans around the world.

He said: "They will be treated to six weeks of absolutely first-class athletics.

"We would not have chosen to have three major championships back-to-back but it will give us a unique opportunity to promote our sport and its stars around the globe over a six-week period."

Doha 2019 was the last edition of the world championships while the 2023 edition will take place in Budapest.

