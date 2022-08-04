'Athletes will regret missing Games'

LONDON • The athletics programme at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which began on Tuesday, is not that thin on big names, but it could have been far more compelling had a phalanx of stars not pulled out.

Coming so soon after the end of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, some athletes like Andre De Grasse, who won the men's 200m gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics and led Canada to victory in the 4x100m relay in Eugene, are prioritising rest and recovery over back-to-back competitive run-outs.

Likewise for Faith Kipyegon, Kenya's 1,500m champion in Tokyo and Eugene, and Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the world-record and world-title holder in the 10,000m and 5,000m Tokyo winner.

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the 400m winner at the Olympics and world championships, Grenada's Kirani James, the 2012 London Games winner in the 400m and silver medallist in Eugene, are also absent alongside Jamaican star duo, three-gold Olympic champion and women's 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and women's 200m world champion Shericka Jackson.

Canada and Jamaica are some of the countries that reward their athletes only for success at the Olympics.

With the Diamond League happening in Silesia, Poland this weekend and in Monaco next week, it is perhaps not surprising some of the Commonwealth absentees are more keen on the single-day series run by World Athletics.

Jackson and Miller-Uibo are scheduled to run in the 200m, as is James in the 400m and Fraser-Pryce in the 100m in Poland.

Prize money of US$10,000 (S$13,800) is on offer for first-placed finishers at each Diamond League meet, while that purse is bumped up to US$30,000 for next month's final in Zurich.

The Commonwealth Games cannot compete in terms of the purse available, but Ian Reid, the chief executive officer for Birmingham 2022, yesterday told The Guardian athletes who have chosen to give the ongoing competition a miss had made a wrong choice.

"We can't make people come here but, if Shelly-Ann was here earlier and saw the atmosphere and the full stadium, she probably regrets it," he said.

"To have 30,000 people in Alexander Stadium for every session of athletics, the atmosphere it's created, I can't think of anywhere for these athletes to be.

"We're delighted with the athletes that have turned up. Of course, there are some who aren't here but my personal opinion is they will probably regret that."

Retired British decathlete Daley Thompson also told The Guardian it was a shame many of the absentees were prioritising money.

"I think that everybody has a choice and I think back in the day, it was less about earning a living and more about glory - for yourself and your country," said the two-time Olympic champion.

"If there are people that want to earn a living and go and race in Zurich or wherever that might be, that's fair enough.

"But from my own point of view, it was only ever about winning championships and being the best.

"I think everyone is entitled to their choice but the people who go for the money are missing out because it's (Birmingham) a brilliant place to be.

"Olympic (100-200m) champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, was running today, she's here. If it's good enough for her, it's good enough for most people."