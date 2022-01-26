Athletes use chartered flights to get to Beijing

BEIJING • Flying chartered is a luxury often reserved for rock stars and royalty.

But China's "zero-Covid-19" policy means most of the 3,000 or so skiers, snowboarders, skaters and bobsleigh riders descending on Beijing for the Winter Olympics next month will be arriving on specially arranged flights.

According to version two of the Beijing 2022 playbook - a 70-page guide for athletes and team officials to a "safe and successful Games" - air travel to China's capital will be possible via chartered, temporary and commercial flights.

With the playbook also mandating that departures from Beijing be on temporary and charter flights only, and with most commercial flights suspended, chartered is proving a popular option.

Delta, the official carrier for the United States team, has reached an agreement with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to operate a single charter on an Airbus SE A350 to fly athletes and others from Los Angeles tomorrow.

The US will send 222 athletes to the Feb 4-20 Games - the second-largest American contingent at a Winter Olympics and just six fewer than the record 228 members who went to Pyeongchang, South Korea, four years ago.

Another flight has been agreed for the Winter Paralympics that start on March 4.

"This is unprecedented for the Games," Delta spokesman Anthony Black said of the planned single charter. "No one has ever carried this much of a contingent to the Games on one flight."

The A350 is Delta's largest plane, seating 306. According to USOPC, the two delegations will include about 300 athletes plus several hundred coaches, trainers and support staff. It is also overseeing separate travel arrangements for American athletes taking part in international competitions in other countries before the Games.

Testing is another issue for participants coming from afar. The rules stipulate that people must take two Covid-19 tests within 96 hours of their departure to China, and one of those two tests must be within 72 hours of departure.

Canada is flying in 109 athletes on two specially arranged flights with Air Canada, whose normal Beijing route is suspended due to Covid-19.

Some European contingents are also travelling on chartered planes.

Lufthansa will transport the German team - placed second after Norway in the medals table in 2018 - on four chartered Boeing 747s from Frankfurt directly to Beijing.

Only 19 airlines have been permitted by Beijing to operate temporary flights, which ideally should transit through the four preferred hubs of Paris, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong.

For many nations, the list is not practical. There are no American airlines, for example, and some are not from places renowned for winter sports.

"The cost of the flight is approximately 25,000 krona (S$3,610) per person," said Lars Markusson, media manager of the Swedish Olympic Committee.

"The only thing that has been a little different with the travel bookings is that the flights didn't become available until shortly before the Games begin, which was challenging."

BLOOMBERG, XINHUA