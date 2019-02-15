Athletes urged to join new lobby

LONDON • British Olympic gold-winning cyclist Callum Skinner has urged fellow athletes to sign up for a new global body that he says will stand up for their rights - and ensure they are not treated with "disdain" by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Skinner, one of the key figures behind Global Athlete, which plans to be an "athlete-led movement for change" in Olympic and Paralympic sports, said that it was absurd that competitors did not currently have more of a voice in deciding how their sports are run.

The new organisation has been launched after growing concerns about athlete welfare following the US gymnastics sex abuse scandal and also historic reports of bullying in various British Olympic and Paralympic sports, as well as concerns that the IOC and Wada have brushed the Russian doping crisis under the carpet.

Skinner, a member of Britain's team pursuit Olympic gold-winning trio in 2016, said he had got involved after realising that sending "disgruntled tweets" were not going to bring about change.

"This was born out of a dissatisfaction with the way Wada lifted the suspension on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) but it is clear there are also a whole bunch of issues where things for athletes could be better, including their welfare," he told The Guardian.

He was especially critical of Wada president Craig Reedie, his director general, Olivier Niggli, and IOC president Thomas Bach, calling their leadership over the doping scandal "ineffectual".

He said: "They have been blowing their horn, saying it's a massive victory for clean sport but it's not really when you have alienated hundreds of athletes on the way.

"But away from the Rusada case, the main issue is we find disdain for the athlete voice. Ultimately no one knows sport better than the athletes, so it seems crazy to me that you would exclude that voice from any decision-making table or fail to engage in basic dialogue."

He hoped that Global Athlete would attract as many athletes from as many countries as possible to give them as much power as possible.

Global Athlete said it will focus on issues such as "better athlete welfare, tackling harassment, ensuring that athletes receive some Olympic revenues or prize money, a more robust anti-doping system or better representation".

It will be led by Rob Koehler, who was the deputy director of Wada before he resigned last year.

He plans to conduct a "listening exercise" among athletes over the next few months.

"We are taking a bottom-up approach and speaking to the athletes to find where the biggest pressure points are and what their concerns are," Koehler said.

It is funded by FairSport, a not-for-profit independent organisation dedicated to eradicating cheating, as well as some private individuals. But he promised that anyone putting money in it would have no say over how it was run.

"Funding is not, and will never be linked to decision-making," he said.

"This is an organisation that will be solely driven by the athletes. We are here to support them and give them a voice in the long term."

