Athletes protest removal of horses

LONDON • Obstacle course racing is set to be voted in as the replacement for the equestrian element in the modern pentathlon at the Olympic Games from Los Angeles 2028, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

The sport's global governing body (UIPM) said in November it would remove equestrianism from the LA Games, with a suitable replacement determined by a consultation process.

That decision came after Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner struck a horse at the Tokyo Games last year when the animal refused to jump a fence, an incident that led to widespread criticism of the sport.

Unless there is a last-minute intervention, UIPM will make an announcement today.

However, the imminent decision is set to plunge the sport into civil war.

The Guardian said that Britain's Olympic champion Joe Choong was among the athletes who wrote to International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday, asking him to intervene.

The letter stated athletes had not played a "central role" in the review and consultation process for the fifth discipline, as per the IOC's expectations, and that their wishes had been ignored.

The IOC was also made aware of a poll by Pentathlon United - a group formed to block the removal of the equestrian element - which showed 95 per cent of athletes were unhappy with the UIPM's decision.

"The UIPM's consultation process has been illusory at best and, it would appear, designed only to legitimise a predetermined outcome (which we are advised will be obstacle racing)," the letter added.

"Certainly, the athlete body has been excluded from any meaningful participation."

Modern pentathlon has been an Olympic sport since 1912 and features five events: fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting and cross-country running.

But despite its long history, it has consistently been plagued by low viewing figures - at or near the bottom of all Olympic events - and in December, Bach said the change should "reflect appeal to youth and the general public".

The introduction of obstacle course racing will also please animal rights activists, who have long complained about how horses in the sport have been subjected to "spurring and whipping".

Kathy Guillermo, the senior vice-president of animal advocacy group Peta, said the change would make the "pentathlon truly modern and humane".

UIPM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

