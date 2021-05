At the Singapore Athletics (SA) Performance Trial 1 in January, national athlete Goh Chui Ling's timings gave her the confidence that she was on the right track to qualify for this year's SEA Games.

But now, less than a month from the SA Performance Trial 2, the final meet before the qualifying window for the biennial competition closes, Goh is worried that she may not get a shot at earning a place at the Nov 21-Dec 2 Hanoi Games.